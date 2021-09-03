Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

