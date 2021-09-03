Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.10 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

