Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

