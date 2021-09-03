Paul Smith Sells 118,152 Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 75.59 ($0.99) on Friday. Morses Club PLC has a one year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.11. The firm has a market cap of £100.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.00.

MCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

