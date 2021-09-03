Paul Smith Sells 118,152 Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Stock

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 75.59 ($0.99) on Friday. Morses Club PLC has a one year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.11. The firm has a market cap of £100.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.00.

MCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.