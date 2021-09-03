Payden & Rygel Buys 4,400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $163.70. 111,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

