Payden & Rygel Makes New $840,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 329.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 385.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

DHI traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.54. 71,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,153. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.