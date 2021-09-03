Payden & Rygel Sells 25,000 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Payden & Rygel cut its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OVV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 64,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.