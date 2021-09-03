PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in PayPal by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PayPal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $289.14. 165,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,891. The stock has a market cap of $339.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a 200-day moving average of $269.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

