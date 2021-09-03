Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

