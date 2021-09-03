Peel Hunt Upgrades The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WEGRY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

