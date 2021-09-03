Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

PTON opened at $101.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

