Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €193.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €193.00 ($227.06) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €196.83 ($231.57).

RI opened at €186.05 ($218.88) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of €183.35 and a 200-day moving average of €174.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

