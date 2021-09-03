PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises 2.0% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PG&E by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PG&E by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 329,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PG&E by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,072,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,760,000 after purchasing an additional 348,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 12,978,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,844,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

