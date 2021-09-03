PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.