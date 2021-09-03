Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares rose 7.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Specifically, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. FMR LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 171,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

