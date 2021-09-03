Philip A. Laskawy Sells 561 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of L opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

