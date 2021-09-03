Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 224,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,328. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

