Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $350,550.76 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.
Shares of PHR stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
