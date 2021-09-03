Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $350,550.76 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

