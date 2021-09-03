Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.83.

Phreesia stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,192,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

