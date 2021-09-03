Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get Phunware alerts:

PHUN stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Phunware by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.