PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.