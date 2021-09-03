PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on October 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,002. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

