PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE PGP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 18,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,249. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.