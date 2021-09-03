PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE PKO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.47. 80,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

