Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orange County Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

