Piper Sandler Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $165.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

NYSE:SPG opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

