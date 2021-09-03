Piper Sandler Lowers Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Endo International stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $499.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Endo International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

