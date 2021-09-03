Piper Sandler Lowers Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.36.
Endo International stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $499.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Endo International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
