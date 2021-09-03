Piper Sandler Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

