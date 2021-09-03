Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $19.47

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $18.90. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

