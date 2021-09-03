PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 559,653 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,653 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 273,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter.

VONG opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.84. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

