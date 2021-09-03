PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $38,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

