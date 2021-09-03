PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $40.49 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $40,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $226.92 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

