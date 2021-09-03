PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 74,386 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,386 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $34,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 202,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 41,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,650,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,860,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

