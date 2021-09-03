PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 88,121 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,121 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $46,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

