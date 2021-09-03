PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,120 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 8.76% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $43,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,370,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,111,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 118,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 71,817 shares during the period.

SOCL stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17.

