PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NYSE COLD opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.31, a PEG ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

