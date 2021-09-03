PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $106,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.95. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

