PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $123,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,814,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.