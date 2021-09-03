PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 496 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $308.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.37 and its 200-day moving average is $268.56. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $309.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

