Polis (POLIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,535.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $6,535.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001945 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.45 or 0.01204137 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

