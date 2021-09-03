Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 87,357 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $2,570,042.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $2,640,978.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.15. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

