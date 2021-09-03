PotCoin (POT) Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $3,362.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,089.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.40 or 0.07822838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.90 or 0.00423035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.53 or 0.01426505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.86 or 0.00608643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.85 or 0.00608623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.00349717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005934 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,657,803 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

