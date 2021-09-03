PotlatchDeltic Co. (PCH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 30th

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

