PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 13,310,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

PPD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 5,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,672. PPD has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PPD by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPD by 2,538.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 99,269 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth $3,130,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth $208,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

