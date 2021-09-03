Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 69,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $279,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,235. Precipio has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

