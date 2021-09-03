Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 525,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,604. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440,375 shares of company stock worth $86,577,994 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

