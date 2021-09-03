Project-X One Day Volume Tops $119.00 (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Project-X has a market capitalization of $3,237.85 and approximately $119.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project-X coin can currently be bought for approximately $41,370.90 or 0.83040050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project-X has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00131607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00155036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.07 or 0.07733909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,963.87 or 1.00287941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00823314 BTC.

Project-X Coin Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

