Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $49.62 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

