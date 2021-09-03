Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $39.24 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. NICE accounts for 3.8% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of NICE worth $39,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NICE by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of NICE by 5.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 6.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 43.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. reduced their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NICE stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,449. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $300.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.