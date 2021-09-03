Provident Investment Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,500. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

